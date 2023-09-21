 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #153 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

By Tom Dakers
MLB: SEP 19 Blue Jays at Yankees Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A win tonight would give the Jays a 6-game winning streak, which would tie for their season's longest win streak.

The MRI on Vladimir Guerrero’s knee showed no structural damage. But there is inflammation. He isn’t playing tonight.

Danny Jansen has had the cast on his hand removed. He’s in a splint now. He can start working to get the mobility back in his fingers.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
George Springer - RF DJ LeMahieu - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - DH
Cavan Biggio - 2B Gleyber Torres - 2B
Davis Schneider - DH Jake Bauers - RF
Matt Chapman - 3B Anthony Volpe - SS
Spencer Horwitz - 1B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
Whit Merrifield - LF Estevan Florial - CF
Alejandro Kirk - C Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ben Rortvedt - C
Jose Berrios - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

