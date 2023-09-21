Jays Loss to Yankees

Blue Jays 3 Yankees 5

Jose Berrios gave up a 3-run homer in the first inning, which was pretty much the game.

Gerrit Cole was terrific. 8 innings, just 2 hits, no walks, with 9 strikeouts. There is a reason he’s paid more money than God.

Tim Mayza allowed an inherited runner to score in the sixth and a run of his own in the seventh. Nate Pearson didn’t look great, giving up 2 hits and 2 walks in his 1.2 innings.

We got a run in the eighth. Matt Chapman doubled and scored on a wild pitch.

And we got a couple of runs in the ninth and could have had more:

Kiermaier singled.

Springer singled.

Bo ground into a force at second.

Bo walked, loading the bases.

Vlad came in to pinch-hit. He was the tying run. But he ground into what should have been a game-ending double play. Yankees’ first baseman DJ LeMahieu came off the bag at first, giving us a run.

Matt Chapman ground up the middle, but a bad throw by Gleyber Torres extended the inning and gave us a run.

But Horwitz ground out to end the game.

We only had 4 hits on the day,

Jays of the Day: No one. Kirk had the high mark at .022 WPA,

The Other Award: Berrios (-.151), and Bo (.100, 0 for 4, 2 strikeouts. He had me complaining that he is allowed to take a pitch if it is a foot off the plate, but that’s our Bo.

Tomorrow we play in Tampa. 640 Eastern start time. Glasnow (.9-6, 3.53) Vs. Bassitt (14-8, 3.78).

Tom M and I had a nice time at the bar, even with the loss. We may stay here for a bit.