Friday Bantering: Jays Notes

The Blue Jays start a three-game series with the Rays tonight, playing in that ballpark that God forgot. Pitching:

Friday: Bassitt (14-8, 3.78) vs. Glasnow (9-6, 3.53).

Saturday: Ryu (3-3, 2.62) vs. Littell (3-6, 4.12).

Sunday: Kikuchi (10-6, 3.74) vs.. Bradley (5-7, 5.36).

With the Rangers and Mariners playing each other, each win the Jays get will put them further ahead of one of those teams.

FanGraphs has the Jays' playoff odds at 76.3%

The Jays have announced eight players they are sending to the Arizona Fall League this year.

OFFICIAL: Presenting our representatives at the 2023 Arizona Fall League!



LHP Ricky Tiedemann

RHP Conor Larkin

RHP Trent Palmer

RHP Fitz Stadler

RHP CJ Van Eyk

OF Will Robertson

OF Dasan Brown

INF Damiano Palmegiani pic.twitter.com/OVfxVqwuw4 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 22, 2023

Tiedemann pitched just 40 innings this season, so it isn’t surprising that the team wants him to get more innings.

Tiedemann pitches tonight for the Bisons. It is a 6:00 Eastern start time.

Mason McCoy, who was DFAed to make room for Cam Eden, has cleared waivers and is on his way back to the Bisons.

Kevin Kiermaier, a free agent at the end of the season, said he would like to stay in the AL East and he would like to play on real grass.

“I like the AL East. I’ve played in the division my entire career. I especially like here and Fenway,” Kiermaier said this week, when his Blue Jays won the first two of three games against the Yankees but lost Thursday’s finale, 5-3. “Feel like I’m always hitting homers here or playing well. “Being on the turf my entire career, I enjoy being on the grass. My body feels so much better being on grass.”

I prefer players who say they would never play for the Yankees.

FOCO has a couple of Blue Jays Bighead Bobbleheads wearing the powder blues. Vlad and Ace are wearing the rather pretty powder blues, both on a spinner base.