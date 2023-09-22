Game #154 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

Three games in the House of Horrors in St. Petersburg. Wins would be a good thing.

The good news is that Vlad is back in the lineup. And John says he could play first tomorrow.

And Brandon Belt did some hitting yesterday and will do more today. He could play in the next few days.

And Ricky Tiedemann is pitching for the Bisons as I type this.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS George Springer - RF Yandy Diaz - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Randy Arozarena - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Josh Lowe - CF Cavan Biggio - 1B Harold Ramirez - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Isaac Paredes - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Curtis Mead - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Jonathan Aranda - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Osleivis Basabe - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Rene Pinto - C Chris Bassitt - RHP Tyler Glasnow - RHP

I will be away for a couple of weeks, starting tomorrow. We are going on a Bike and Barge holiday from Amsterdam to Bruges. Poor timing, but I’ll be watching games from Europe. With any luck, the team will still be in the playoffs when we return.

But everything will continue along here as if I’m not gone. You won’t even notice my absence.