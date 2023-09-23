Game #155 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

After last night’s game, Brandon Lowe was diagnosed with a fractured patella (ow.) and placed on the IL. Old friend (?) Raimel Tapia was called up to take his spot on the roster.

It’s a celebration day for the Rays, as they unveil statues of franchise legends Evan Longoria and Akinori Iwamura and celebrate the news that they’ve secured a new stadium deal to remain in St. Pete. Let’s ruin the party.

Jays Lineup:

DH George Springer SS Bo Bichette 1B Vladimir Guerrero jr. RF Cavan Biggio 3B Matt Chapman LF Daulton Varsho 2B Davis Schneider CF Kevin Kiermaier C Tyler Heineman P Hyun Jin Ryu

Rays Lineup: