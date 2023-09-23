Game #155 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

After last night’s game, Brandon Lowe was diagnosed with a fractured patella (ow.) and placed on the IL. Old friend (?) Raimel Tapia was called up to take his spot on the roster.
It’s a celebration day for the Rays, as they unveil statues of franchise legends Evan Longoria and Akinori Iwamura and celebrate the news that they’ve secured a new stadium deal to remain in St. Pete. Let’s ruin the party.
Jays Lineup:
- DH George Springer
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero jr.
- RF Cavan Biggio
- 3B Matt Chapman
- LF Daulton Varsho
- 2B Davis Schneider
- CF Kevin Kiermaier
- C Tyler Heineman
- P Hyun Jin Ryu
Rays Lineup:
- 1B Yandy Diaz
- LF Harold Ramierez
- 3B Curtis Mead
- 2B Isaac Paredes
- DH Junior Caminero
- RF Josh Lowe
- CF Manuel Margot
- C Christian Bethancourt
- SS Taylor Walls
- P Zack Littell
