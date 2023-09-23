 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #155 GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom__M
/ new
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After last night’s game, Brandon Lowe was diagnosed with a fractured patella (ow.) and placed on the IL. Old friend (?) Raimel Tapia was called up to take his spot on the roster.

It’s a celebration day for the Rays, as they unveil statues of franchise legends Evan Longoria and Akinori Iwamura and celebrate the news that they’ve secured a new stadium deal to remain in St. Pete. Let’s ruin the party.

Jays Lineup:

  1. DH George Springer
  2. SS Bo Bichette
  3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero jr.
  4. RF Cavan Biggio
  5. 3B Matt Chapman
  6. LF Daulton Varsho
  7. 2B Davis Schneider
  8. CF Kevin Kiermaier
  9. C Tyler Heineman
  10. P Hyun Jin Ryu

Rays Lineup:

  1. 1B Yandy Diaz
  2. LF Harold Ramierez
  3. 3B Curtis Mead
  4. 2B Isaac Paredes
  5. DH Junior Caminero
  6. RF Josh Lowe
  7. CF Manuel Margot
  8. C Christian Bethancourt
  9. SS Taylor Walls
  10. P Zack Littell

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...