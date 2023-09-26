 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #157 Game Thread

By Tom__M
MLB: New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The final home stand. The Jays are firmly in control of their own fate, needing to go 3-3 or better to secure a wildcard berth (or less, with continued help from the Mariners collapsing). Win this series and they can likely even have the luxury of punting their last three games to get the rotation and bullpen lined up and rested for the playoffs. Between here and there, though, is a Yankees team that surely has no interest in being the first to post a losing record since 1992.

Yankees Lineup:

  1. 1B LeMahieu
  2. 2B Torres
  3. C Wells, A
  4. DH Stanton
  5. 3B Kiner-Falefa
  6. RF Cabrera, O
  7. SS Peraza, O
  8. LF Pereira
  9. CF Florial
  10. P King

Blue Jays Lineup:

  1. RF Springer
  2. SS Bichette
  3. 1B Guerrero
  4. 2B Biggio
  5. 3B Chapman
  6. DH Belt
  7. LF Varsho
  8. C Kirk
  9. CF Kiermaier
  10. P Gausman

