Game #158 Game Thread

Last night didn’t go the way we wanted. Offensively, it doesn’t get any easier tonight facing Gerrit Cole. They’re going to need a good start from Jose Berrios.

Brandon Belt wants the fans to make some noise tonight:

"We need the fans to be loud. These are important games for us."#BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 27, 2023

Sounds good to me, but I think the fans could probably like the bats to make their presence known too. The are important games, after all.

Yankees Lineup:

1B LeMahieu RF Judge 2B Torres DH Stanton CF Florial SS Volpe LF Cabrera, O 3B Peraza, O C Rorvedt P Cole

Blue Jays Lineup