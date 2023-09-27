Game #158 Game Thread

Last night didn’t go the way we wanted. Offensively, it doesn’t get any easier tonight facing Gerrit Cole. They’re going to need a good start from Jose Berrios.
Brandon Belt wants the fans to make some noise tonight:
If you're coming to the game tonight, Brandon Belt requests you make your presence known:— Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 27, 2023
"We need the fans to be loud. These are important games for us."#BlueJays
Sounds good to me, but I think the fans could probably like the bats to make their presence known too. The are important games, after all.
Yankees Lineup:
- 1B LeMahieu
- RF Judge
- 2B Torres
- DH Stanton
- CF Florial
- SS Volpe
- LF Cabrera, O
- 3B Peraza, O
- C Rorvedt
- P Cole
Blue Jays Lineup
- RF Springer
- SS Bichette
- 1B Guerrero jr.
- DH Belt
- 2B Biggio
- C Kirk
- 3B Chapman, M
- LF Merrifield
- CF Kiermaier
- P Berrios
