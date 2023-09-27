 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #158 Game Thread

By Tom__M
MLB: SEP 26 Yankees at Blue Jays Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last night didn’t go the way we wanted. Offensively, it doesn’t get any easier tonight facing Gerrit Cole. They’re going to need a good start from Jose Berrios.

Brandon Belt wants the fans to make some noise tonight:

Sounds good to me, but I think the fans could probably like the bats to make their presence known too. The are important games, after all.

Yankees Lineup:

  1. 1B LeMahieu
  2. RF Judge
  3. 2B Torres
  4. DH Stanton
  5. CF Florial
  6. SS Volpe
  7. LF Cabrera, O
  8. 3B Peraza, O
  9. C Rorvedt
  10. P Cole

Blue Jays Lineup

  1. RF Springer
  2. SS Bichette
  3. 1B Guerrero jr.
  4. DH Belt
  5. 2B Biggio
  6. C Kirk
  7. 3B Chapman, M
  8. LF Merrifield
  9. CF Kiermaier
  10. P Berrios

