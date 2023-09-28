Game #159 Game Thread

Four games to go. The Jays could really use a win tonight, first to salvage a little pride and avoid a home sweep, and second to help hold onto their wildcard lead over the Mariners and Astros. They couldn’t hit the Yankees’ good pitchers at all, but hopefully they can hit Luke Weaver.

Yankees Lineup:

1B DJ LeMahieu RF AaronJudge 2B Gleyber Torres C Austin Wells DH Giancarlo Stanton 3B Oswald Cabrera SS Anthony Volpe LF Oswaldo Pereira CF Estevan Florial P Weaver

Blue Jays Lineup