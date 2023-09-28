Game #159 Game Thread

Four games to go. The Jays could really use a win tonight, first to salvage a little pride and avoid a home sweep, and second to help hold onto their wildcard lead over the Mariners and Astros. They couldn’t hit the Yankees’ good pitchers at all, but hopefully they can hit Luke Weaver.
Yankees Lineup:
- 1B DJ LeMahieu
- RF AaronJudge
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- C Austin Wells
- DH Giancarlo Stanton
- 3B Oswald Cabrera
- SS Anthony Volpe
- LF Oswaldo Pereira
- CF Estevan Florial
- P Weaver
Blue Jays Lineup
- RF George Springer
- DH Brandon Belt
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero jr.
- SS Bo Bichette
- 2B Cavan Biggio
- C Alejandro Kirk
- CF Kevin Kiermaier
- 3B Matt Chapman
- LF Daulton Varsho
- P Chris Bassitt
Loading comments...