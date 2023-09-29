Game #160 GameThread

It all comes down to this. The final series of the regular season begins tonight. A win by the Jays and a loss by either Seattle or Houston and their ticket is punched. It’s been a long week, let’s get it locked down now and we can relax a little before the real stress starts next week.

Rays Lineup:

Diaz, DH Ramirez, H, RF Mead, 2B Arozarena, LF Paredes, 1B Caminero, SS Margot, CF Basabe, 3B Pinto, R, C Civale, P

Blue Jays Lineup: