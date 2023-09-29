 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #160 GameThread

By Tom__M
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

It all comes down to this. The final series of the regular season begins tonight. A win by the Jays and a loss by either Seattle or Houston and their ticket is punched. It’s been a long week, let’s get it locked down now and we can relax a little before the real stress starts next week.

Rays Lineup:

  1. Diaz, DH
  2. Ramirez, H, RF
  3. Mead, 2B
  4. Arozarena, LF
  5. Paredes, 1B
  6. Caminero, SS
  7. Margot, CF
  8. Basabe, 3B
  9. Pinto, R, C
  10. Civale, P

Blue Jays Lineup:

  1. Springer, RF
  2. Belt, DH
  3. Guerrero jr., 1B
  4. Bichette, SS
  5. Biggio, 2B
  6. Kirk, C
  7. Kiermaier, CF
  8. Chapman, 3B
  9. Varsho, LF
  10. Kikuchi, P

