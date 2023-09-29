Game #160 GameThread

It all comes down to this. The final series of the regular season begins tonight. A win by the Jays and a loss by either Seattle or Houston and their ticket is punched. It’s been a long week, let’s get it locked down now and we can relax a little before the real stress starts next week.
Rays Lineup:
- Diaz, DH
- Ramirez, H, RF
- Mead, 2B
- Arozarena, LF
- Paredes, 1B
- Caminero, SS
- Margot, CF
- Basabe, 3B
- Pinto, R, C
- Civale, P
Blue Jays Lineup:
- Springer, RF
- Belt, DH
- Guerrero jr., 1B
- Bichette, SS
- Biggio, 2B
- Kirk, C
- Kiermaier, CF
- Chapman, 3B
- Varsho, LF
- Kikuchi, P
