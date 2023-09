Jays 7 Rockies 5

We’ll to the real recap tomorrow. I have a son with a birthday party.

But the Jays score two in the ninth and win!

In the ninth, Whit Merrifield drove in one and Ernie Clement drove in another.

Jays had 12 hits.

Horwitz had 3 with a home run and Clements had 3.

Vlad had a homer and a ball just short of a homer, that he didn’t run out. He ended up at second anyway on a Rockies error. He had hits of 110 and 107 MPH.

Enjoy your evening.