Thank you Texas Rangers! They won 6-1 in Seattle. The Mariners’ 74th loss tonight officially locks the Jays into at least the third wildcard. The Astros are currently winning 1-0 in Arizona. If they hold on, whether we go to Minneapolis or Tampa for the wildcard series will depend on tomorrow’s results.

Not how we probably imagined clinching a playoff berth, but then the how doesn’t really matter. For the third time in four seasons, the Jays are playing October baseball.

They now have the luxury of resting Kevin Gausman tomorrow to get ready for their wildcard series. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a roster move to bring Bowden Francis or someone like that up to help eat innings tomorrow.

It’s been a tough season, and they’ve rarely played up to their potential. The slate is wiped clean now, though. Get hot and they could make a run. They certainly have the talent.