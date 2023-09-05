Manoah Placed On Temporary Inactive list

So this is news:

Alek Manoah has been put on the Temporary Inactive list with the Bisons.

It is a move to open up a roster spot for the Bisons. It doesn’t mean anything is different for Manoah, and he could be put back on the active roster at any time. All it really means is he’s not going to play in the next couple of days (I think we knew that), but he can continue doing whatever he is doing.

It would make me feel better if he actually pitches before the end of the season, somewhere. The Bisons’ season ends on the 24th of this month. I wonder if he’ll get into a game before then?

I know people are going to read stuff into this, but I’m thinking that the team needs someone to pitch tonight or tomorrow, and needs a roster spot.