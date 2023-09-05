Game #139 GameThread: Jays @ A’s

Game Two of the series with the A’s. Tomorrow’s game is an afternoon game.
Brandon Belt is out with a stomach something. Which is different than the back something he was out with earlier.
As I type, the Astros are thumping the Rangers 9-0, so the Jays could be back in a playoff spot by the end of today’s game.
Today’s Lineup:
|BLUE JAYS
|ATHLETICS
|George Springer - DH
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Tony Kemp - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Seth Brown - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jordan Diaz - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Tyler Soderstrom - DH
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Esteury Ruiz - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Nick Allen - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|Ken Waldichuk - LHP
