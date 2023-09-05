 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #139 GameThread: Jays @ A’s

By Tom Dakers
Toronto Blue Jays v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Game Two of the series with the A’s. Tomorrow’s game is an afternoon game.

Brandon Belt is out with a stomach something. Which is different than the back something he was out with earlier.

As I type, the Astros are thumping the Rangers 9-0, so the Jays could be back in a playoff spot by the end of today’s game.

Today’s Lineup:

BLUE JAYS ATHLETICS
George Springer - DH Zack Gelof - 2B
Davis Schneider - 2B Tony Kemp - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Ryan Noda - 1B
Whit Merrifield - LF Seth Brown - RF
Alejandro Kirk - C Jordan Diaz - 3B
Cavan Biggio - RF Shea Langeliers - C
Ernie Clement - SS Tyler Soderstrom - DH
Santiago Espinal - 3B Esteury Ruiz - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Nick Allen - SS
Chris Bassitt - RHP Ken Waldichuk - LHP

