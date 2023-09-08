 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Blue Jays Roster Move: Bo Activated, McCoy Down

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays make news when I'm out... But Bo Bichette is back, and will be in the lineup tonight.

Mason McCoy is on his way back to Buffalo.

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Maikel Garcia - 3B George Springer - RF
Bobby Witt - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Salvador Perez - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
MJ Melendez - LF Davis Schneider - DH
Nelson Velazquez - DH Cavan Biggio - 3B
Freddy Fermin - C Whit Merrifield - 2B
Nick Loftin - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF
Kyle Isbel - CF Alejandro Kirk - C
Dairon Blanco - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Alec Marsh - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

