Blue Jays Roster Move: Bo Activated, McCoy Down

The Jays make news when I'm out... But Bo Bichette is back, and will be in the lineup tonight.
Mason McCoy is on his way back to Buffalo.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Maikel Garcia - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Salvador Perez - 1B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Davis Schneider - DH
|Nelson Velazquez - DH
|Cavan Biggio - 3B
|Freddy Fermin - C
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Nick Loftin - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Kyle Isbel - CF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Dairon Blanco - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Alec Marsh - RHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
