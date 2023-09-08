Game #141 GameThread: Royals @ Jays

The Blue Jays are back home.

The team has said that Danny Jansen won’t be back this season (they said regular season, but I can’t see that he would make it back during playoffs). He had a pin put into his middle finger.

Matt Chapman will start hitting today. I’d think he’ll be back sometime next week.

Erik Swanson will throw an inning for the Bisons tomorrow. All going well, he would join the Jays soon after.

And Brandon Belt is feeling better and will likely be available to pinch-hit today.