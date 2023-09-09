Saturday Bantering: No Bo Today

The Jays are giving Bo a day off, easing him into regular play. I’m good with the idea, but I’d guess he will pinch-hit if needed. And no Brandon Belt. They were hoping he could be ready today. Maybe he’ll be available to pinch-hit.
Here is today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Maikel Garcia - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Spencer Horwitz - DH
|Salvador Perez - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Nelson Velazquez - RF
|Cavan Biggio - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Edward Olivares - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Drew Waters - CF
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
I think I need one of these:
The Buffalo Bunch is sporting a special Davis Schneider t-shirt for batting practice. Ernie Clement with the front, Spencer Horwitz in the batting cage showing you the back. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/0N9L8zW1Ig— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) September 9, 2023
Since we often complain about a plate umpire doing a bad job, let’s congratulate one doing a good job. He wasn’t 100%, but he was close.
