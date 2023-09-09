 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Bantering: No Bo Today

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Jays are giving Bo a day off, easing him into regular play. I’m good with the idea, but I’d guess he will pinch-hit if needed. And no Brandon Belt. They were hoping he could be ready today. Maybe he’ll be available to pinch-hit.

Here is today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

ROYALS BLUE JAYS
Maikel Garcia - 3B George Springer - RF
Bobby Witt - SS Spencer Horwitz - DH
Salvador Perez - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
MJ Melendez - LF Davis Schneider - 2B
Nelson Velazquez - RF Cavan Biggio - 3B
Michael Massey - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Edward Olivares - DH Daulton Varsho - LF
Drew Waters - CF Ernie Clement - SS
Nick Pratto - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Zack Greinke - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

I think I need one of these:

Since we often complain about a plate umpire doing a bad job, let’s congratulate one doing a good job. He wasn’t 100%, but he was close.

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...