Saturday Bantering: No Bo Today

The Jays are giving Bo a day off, easing him into regular play. I’m good with the idea, but I’d guess he will pinch-hit if needed. And no Brandon Belt. They were hoping he could be ready today. Maybe he’ll be available to pinch-hit.

Here is today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups ROYALS BLUE JAYS Maikel Garcia - 3B George Springer - RF Bobby Witt - SS Spencer Horwitz - DH Salvador Perez - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B MJ Melendez - LF Davis Schneider - 2B Nelson Velazquez - RF Cavan Biggio - 3B Michael Massey - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Edward Olivares - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Drew Waters - CF Ernie Clement - SS Nick Pratto - 1B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Zack Greinke - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

I think I need one of these:

The Buffalo Bunch is sporting a special Davis Schneider t-shirt for batting practice. Ernie Clement with the front, Spencer Horwitz in the batting cage showing you the back. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/0N9L8zW1Ig — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) September 9, 2023

Since we often complain about a plate umpire doing a bad job, let’s congratulate one doing a good job. He wasn’t 100%, but he was close.