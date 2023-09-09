Game #142 GameThread: Royals @ Jays

Please Win.
I know some people in Morocco. Fortunately, I’ve heard from some of them today, and all is well for them, but the pictures look awful. That country has had it rough of late. Tourism is big and it has been slow to come back there. This won’t help.
Bo gets a day off after a night game. No Belt or Merrifield.
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Maikel Garcia - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Spencer Horwitz - DH
|Salvador Perez - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Nelson Velazquez - RF
|Cavan Biggio - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Edward Olivares - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Drew Waters - CF
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Nick Pratto - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
A better view of the Schneider tee shirt:
A few of these #BlueJays are sporting these Schneider Stache shirts - hear all about on todays broadcast! pic.twitter.com/po8pDJKbXy— Ben Wagner (@benwag247) September 9, 2023
