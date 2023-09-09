Gausman Was Great, and Springer Homers Twice, Jays Win

Royals 1 Blue Jays 5

Very nice to see the Jays get some runs for Kevin Gausman (maybe he should have cut his hair before the season, his teammates just were not going to score for any damn hippy).

We didn’t score until the fourth inning. Opener James McArthur gave the Jays troubles for the first couple of innings, but Zack Greinke wasn’t as lucky.

In the fourth, George Springer hit his first home run, a wall scrapper to left field. 380 feet.

And we got two more in the fifth. Alejandro Kirk walked, Daulton Varsho doubled, and Springer drove them in with a single.

One more in the sixth. Vlad led off with a single and scored from first on a Cavan Biggio double. Great hustle and a great slide. He was just safe.

Springer homered again in the seventh. Again, a wall scrapper (but they count just as much as 5th decker), 381 feet to right field this time.

Springer had a great day. 3 for 4, 3 RBI, 2 home runs.

Vlad had two hard-hit ball singles. 106.2 and 100.6. He was robbed of another hit in the seventh, grounding hard up the middle. Second baseman Michael Massey dived for it, moving towards third, and then flipped it with his glove to Bobby Witt Jr., who threw to first, getting Vlad by a stride and a half. One of the best plays we’ll see this year.

Daulton Varsho made a great catch at the wall on a drive by Salvador Perez (who had a couple of fly balls to the track). At first, Vlad made a nice play on a throw by Ernie Clement that was a little off-line, but Vlad made the tag as the runner went by.

Kevin Gausman was terrific. 8 innings, just 2 hits (one of them an Edward Olivares home run in the fifth, 1 walk with 10 strikeouts.

Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth.

Jays of the Day: Springer (.367 WPA), Gausman (.261) and Varsho (.097, plus the catch). Vlad deserves an honourable mention for scoring from first on that double, plus the play at first.

The Other Award: Kiermaier had a -.120, though he had a nice catch early in the game.

Tomorrow, we have a 1:30 Eastern start. Berrios (9-10, 3.68) vs. Cole Ragans (6-4, 3.00), who has been the Royals' best starter since the trade from the Rangers.