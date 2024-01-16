Jays Claim Brian Serven Off Waivers

Actual Blue Jays news.

The Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Cubs.

Serven played 73 games for the Rockies over the past two seasons. He hit .195/.248/.314 in 228 PA, with 6 home runs, 13 walks and 54 strikeouts. The Cub claimed him off waivers from the Rockies last week.

Behind the plate, he’s thrown out 24% of base stealers. There isn’t much

He has two option years left, so he can be sent to Buffalo to await an injury to one of our major league catchers. There isn’t much for scouting reports on his defence; the most I can find is his glove is called ‘solid.’

Serven turns 29 in May. I’m hoping we don’t see too much of him with the Jays this year, but catchers do tend to get hurt on occasion.