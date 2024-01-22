Monday Bantering

The Jays continue to refuse to give us anything to talk about. It can drive a blogger to drink. Fortunately, my son gave me a nice bottle of Scotch for my birthday.

Tomorrow, we will find out who makes the Hall of Fame this year.

There is other MLB news:

The Astros signed Josh Hader to a five-year, $95 million contract. Hader will be 30 in early April. Long-term contracts for relievers rarely go well, but Hader is as good a bet as anyone. The Astros will have a great back end of the pen. Hader, Ryan Pressley and Bryan Abreu might be the best threesome of relievers in the MLB.

The Angels signed Robert Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million contract. He was excellent after a trade from the Pirates to the Rays. 2.35 ERA with the Rays, 5.14 (in just 14 innings with the Pirates). I’m not sure I’d bet on a pitcher who improves so much after joining the Rays. He turns 31 in February.

Rougned Odor will be playing in Japan next year, for the Yomiuri Giants. Odor will be 30 next month and hasn’t had an OPS+ above 100 since 2015. Add in that he is, well, Rougned Odor, I don’t understand why anyone in Japan would want him.

If you have a strong stomach, ESPN has long piece on Wander Franco. But it seems like the mother of the girl he abused is even worse than he is:

In the document, the girl detailed a toxic relationship with her mother, who the girl said “see[s] me as an object to make money.” During an interview with a forensic psychologist, the girl said her mother drinks heavily and “gets violent.” By the time the complaint was filed against Franco, the girl had moved out of her home, away from the woman who raised her.

As for Franco, I don’t think we’ll be seeing him in the MLB anytime soon.

I’m going to take the rest of the day off. A friend told me that birthdays are good for you, the one that has the most lives the longest. I’m testing that theory.

We are having a party next weekend at my favourite pub. Last year we got there at opening and stayed until closing. I’m figuring this time we won’t go as long.