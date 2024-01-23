Beltré, Helton and Mauer Make The Hall Of Fame

The BBWAA have made their announcement. Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton, and Joe Mauer have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Congratulations to them.

Billy Wagner came up just short at 73.1%. He has one more chance to get to 75. Personally, I’d put him in.

Gary Sheffield came up short, too, at 63.9%, his last time on the ballot; now, he’ll have to hope for the veteran’s committee (that’s not what they are called anymore, but I’m too lazy to look up want their name is now). Andruw Jones (61.6%) and Carlos Beltran (57.1%) were the only others above 50%.

Jose Bautista was on six ballots; he’s a one-and-done, along with seven others. Surprisingly to me, Omar Vizquel was on 17.7% of the ballots. I find that hard to believe. 68 baseball writers think he deserves to be in the Hall. Those guys should lose their vote.

The complete list is here: