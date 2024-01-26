Today in Jays History: Jays Sign Marcus Semien

Three Year Ago

The Blue Jays signed Marcus Semien to a one-year, $18 million contract.

Semien was coming off a poor 2020 season (a shortened season due to the Covid pandemic) with the A’s, hitting just .223/.305/.374 with 7 home runs in 53 games. The year before he hit .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs, a career year to that point.

Marcus wanted to sign a one-year deal to rebuild value to get a bigger one after the 2021 season. It worked, both for him and the Jays. He hit .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, playing in all 162 games. He made the AL All-Star team, won the Gold Glove at second base and came in third in MVP voting. That would be good for a 7.1 bWAR, tied for seventh best in Blue Jays history for batters.

The Jays finished 91-71, unfortunately, 1 game short of the Wild Card spot.

Semien turned that into a seven-year, $175 million contract with the Texas Rangers. So taking the one-year deal worked out well for him.

In the first two seasons with the Rangers, he’s hit .262/.327/.454 with 55 home runs and a 13.1 bWAR. If his next five seasons go as well, he could make the Hall of Fame.

It is also Davis Schneider’s 25th birthday.

I don’t have to tell you how terrific Davis was when he first came up to the Jays in August last year. He had 9 hits and 2 home runs in his first three teams. After slowing up, he went on a 9-game hitting streak with 4 home runs.

There was a 9-game hitless streak near the end of the season, but in his first 35 MLB games, he hit .276/.404/.603 with 8 home runs.

I hope the team gives him a chance to continue showing what he can do this season.

Happy Birthday, Davis.