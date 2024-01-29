Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Cavan Biggio

We are five years into Cavan Biggio’s MLB career, and he has worked his way from star second baseman to utility player.
He hit .234/.364/.429 in his first season with 16 home runs, good for a 3.0 bWAR in 100 games. That had him finishing fifth in All-Star voting. He hit for the cycle on September 17th; it was just the third time in Jays’ history and the second time a father and son had done it in the MLB.
His second season started slowly (which would become a theme). May 5th he was hitting .179/.286/.286. He was playing third base, not particularly well, and working his way out of an everyday role. After May 5th he was better (.236/.333/.385). Unfortunately, 2020 was a shortened season (just 60 games) so he didn’t get time to bring up his numbers much.
The last three seasons have been more of the same: incredibly slow starts (in 2022, he finished April with a .043 batting average). When you are fighting for a major league job, it is best to start strong, the team will find a spot for you. And fans will call you a loser lefty long after you start hitting.
2023 was a rather extreme version of the slow start. Cavan hit .111/.184/.244 in April and then .278/.333/.500 in May (in somewhat limited at-bats, when you are hitting .111, managers tend to find a way to keep you out of the lineup). The rest of the way had some ups and downs, but no low near as bad as April, and he hit .277/.408/.374 in September.
In Biggio’s first two seasons, over roughly a full season's worth of at-bats, he had a 5.0 bWAR. In the last three seasons, in roughly two seasons, he’s had a 2.0 bWAR.
He won’t be a free agent until 2026, so it will be pretty cheap to keep him around until then. But he’ll have to show he can be more than a replacement player if he wants to continue an MLB career after that.
The slow starts are maddening, likely more to Cavan than to the rest of us. He has a .505 career OPS in April, .706 in May, and .879 in June. I don’t know what the answer is. Obviously, the team doesn’t either. Have him spend April in Buffalo? Give him more at-bats in spring training? I’m sure anything I could think of the Jays have, too.
For his career, he doesn’t have much of a platoon split; he has a .740 OPS vs RHP and .714 vs. LHP. He’s had 76% of his career at-bats against RHP
I never want to see him play the outfield again. His defense at other positions is passable. I don’t think I’d want him playing third full-time (and I doubt that will ever happen), but he’s ok there. I think second is his best spot if he’s going to play a full-time role.
PECOTA figures Cavan to play in 94 games, hit .216/.325/.357 with 8 home runs.
ZiPS says 106 games. with a .225/.332/.368 line and 9 home runs.
Steamer 105 games, .229/.334/.369 with 11 home runs.
Poll
If the over/under on Biggio’s batting average at the end of April is .200 I’d take the
-
33%
Under
-
66%
Over
Poll
Biggio will get his most defensive innings at
-
69%
Second Base
-
17%
Third Base
-
4%
Outfield
-
2%
First Base
-
1%
Minors
-
4%
Another Team
Poll
If the over/under on Biggio’s 2024 games played in 100 I’d take the
-
52%
Over
-
47%
Under
Loading comments...