Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Cavan Biggio

We are five years into Cavan Biggio’s MLB career, and he has worked his way from star second baseman to utility player.

He hit .234/.364/.429 in his first season with 16 home runs, good for a 3.0 bWAR in 100 games. That had him finishing fifth in All-Star voting. He hit for the cycle on September 17th; it was just the third time in Jays’ history and the second time a father and son had done it in the MLB.

His second season started slowly (which would become a theme). May 5th he was hitting .179/.286/.286. He was playing third base, not particularly well, and working his way out of an everyday role. After May 5th he was better (.236/.333/.385). Unfortunately, 2020 was a shortened season (just 60 games) so he didn’t get time to bring up his numbers much.

The last three seasons have been more of the same: incredibly slow starts (in 2022, he finished April with a .043 batting average). When you are fighting for a major league job, it is best to start strong, the team will find a spot for you. And fans will call you a loser lefty long after you start hitting.

2023 was a rather extreme version of the slow start. Cavan hit .111/.184/.244 in April and then .278/.333/.500 in May (in somewhat limited at-bats, when you are hitting .111, managers tend to find a way to keep you out of the lineup). The rest of the way had some ups and downs, but no low near as bad as April, and he hit .277/.408/.374 in September.

In Biggio’s first two seasons, over roughly a full season's worth of at-bats, he had a 5.0 bWAR. In the last three seasons, in roughly two seasons, he’s had a 2.0 bWAR.

He won’t be a free agent until 2026, so it will be pretty cheap to keep him around until then. But he’ll have to show he can be more than a replacement player if he wants to continue an MLB career after that.

The slow starts are maddening, likely more to Cavan than to the rest of us. He has a .505 career OPS in April, .706 in May, and .879 in June. I don’t know what the answer is. Obviously, the team doesn’t either. Have him spend April in Buffalo? Give him more at-bats in spring training? I’m sure anything I could think of the Jays have, too.

For his career, he doesn’t have much of a platoon split; he has a .740 OPS vs RHP and .714 vs. LHP. He’s had 76% of his career at-bats against RHP

I never want to see him play the outfield again. His defense at other positions is passable. I don’t think I’d want him playing third full-time (and I doubt that will ever happen), but he’s ok there. I think second is his best spot if he’s going to play a full-time role.

PECOTA figures Cavan to play in 94 games, hit .216/.325/.357 with 8 home runs.

ZiPS says 106 games. with a .225/.332/.368 line and 9 home runs.

Steamer 105 games, .229/.334/.369 with 11 home runs.

Poll If the over/under on Biggio’s batting average at the end of April is .200 I’d take the Under

Over vote view results 33% Under (58 votes)

66% Over (113 votes) 171 votes total Vote Now

Poll Biggio will get his most defensive innings at Second Base

Third Base

Outfield

First Base

Minors

Another Team vote view results 69% Second Base (118 votes)

17% Third Base (30 votes)

4% Outfield (8 votes)

2% First Base (4 votes)

1% Minors (2 votes)

4% Another Team (7 votes) 169 votes total Vote Now