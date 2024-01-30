Jays Sign Justin Turner

Jon Morosi is reporting that the Jays have signed Justin Turner to a one-year contract (and when has he led us wrong before?).

Turner is 39. Last year, he hit .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs for a 2.1 bWAR. He was mostly a DH but has played a lot of third base in the past few years and some first and second base last year.

A RHB, last year he hit lefties for a .900 OPS, right-handers .766.

I can’t say I’m thrilled, but he has been a solid bat for a long time, coming into his own in his 30s.

Update: Morosi tells us he has signed a $13 million contract with $1.5 million in incentives.