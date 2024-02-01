Orioles acquire Corbin Burnes from Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays’ American East rival Baltimore Orioles just got better after acquiring starter Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers, as reported by Jeff Passan.

Full trade, sources tell me and @kileymcd :



Baltimore receives: RHP Corbin Burnes



Milwaukee receives: IF Joey Ortiz, LHP D.L. Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2024

Burnes, 29, has one year remaining under contract and has received Cy Young votes in the past four seasons with the Brewers, winning the award in 2021, the same year that he notched the NL ERA title. Milwaukee’s now-former ace will slot in very well in the front of Baltimore’s starting rotation with Kyle Bradish, improving what had been the O’s greatest weakness.

Going the other way is 25-year-old lefty D.L. Hall, who threw 18 games in relief for the 2023 Orioles but should get a chance to start in 2024 with the Brewers, and MLB’s #63 prospect Joey Ortiz. Ortiz has been described as a spectacular defensive shortstop with a decent bat, but his potential in Baltimore was ultimately limited with the presence of MLB’s top prospect Jackson Holliday, who looks to be the Orioles’ shortstop of the future. Despite throwing in a competitive balance pick, this appears to be a light return for Milwaukee.

The O’s won 101 games in 2023 and while this is an improvement to the roster, don’t expect them to necessarily gain wins in 2024 as we should expect some regression from their offense. However, this trade has certainly put pressure on the Blue Jays’ front office to continue to bolster their roster if their aim is to win the AL East title (and after the past seasons of heartbreaking Wild Card losses, why wouldn’t it be?).