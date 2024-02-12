Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Yimi García

Yimi García signed with the Jays before the 2022 season, a two-year plus a vesting option contract and since he cleared the vesting numbers (over 110 games or innings in the first two seasons, or 60 innings or game last year), he’s a Blue Jays reliever again this coming season. He’ll make $6 million this year. There are also incentives for getting to 50, 55 and 60 games or innings.

He’ll be 33 this season, 34 on August 18th.

Last year, he had a poor start to the season. His ERA was 6.20 at the end of May. To that point, batters were hitting .287/.357/.455 against him.

He was very good the rest of the way, with a 2.83 ERA in 41.1 innings, allowing 38 hits, 6 walks, and 49 strikeouts. Batters hit .244/.287/.372 over those 47 games. If you have a bad start to the season, people will be slow to notice when you turn it around.

Overall, Yimi's strikeout rate was 28.0%, and his walk rate was 5.3%, both nice improvements over 2022. His fastball averaged 95.9 mph, up 1 from the year before.

He was used in a lot of situations. He came into the game in the:

5th inning 4 times.

6th inning 10 times.

7th inning 23 times.

8th inning 22 times.

9th inning 11 times.

Extras 3 times.

Yimi was a one-inning reliever. He got four outs seven times, but never more than that. The rest of the time, he was one inning or less. He was third on the team in holds, with 19, behind Swanson (29) and Mayza (22), which is fair, I would have figured him the number three setup man (number four after Trevor Hicks joined the team.

He is one of those guys who is pretty much as good vs LHB (.707 career OPS against) as RHB (.650). Last year, he was a little better against lefties (.686 OPS) than righties (.739).

PECOTA sees García getting into 52 games with a 3.91 ERA and 20 holds.

ZiPS 61 games and a 4.08 ERA.

Steamer has 63 games and a 3.72 ERA.

Poll If the over/under on García’s games is 60 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 44% Over (64 votes)

55% Under (79 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on García’s ERA is 3.90 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 31% Over (45 votes)

68% Under (100 votes) 145 votes total Vote Now