Tuesday Bantering: Jays Bits

Keith Law has released his top 20 Jays prospect list. We know the top three, he had them on his MLB top 100 list. Number 4 surprised me, Leo Jimenez, but he did improve his exit velocity last year. Addison Barger drops to 5 after having some injuries last year. After that:

6: Kendry Rojas, LHP.

7: Enmanual Bonilla, OF. Law says he might have the best upside in the system, but he’s just 18.

8: Brandon Barriera, LHP.

9: Fernando Perez, RHP.

10: Chad Dallas, RHP.

11: Nolan Perry, RHP.

12: Alan Roden, OF.

13: Adam Macko, LHP.

14: David Guzman, OF.

15. Juaron Watts-Brown, RHP.

16: Cade Doughty, 3B.

17: Landen Maroudis, RHP.

18: Yosver Zulueta, RHP (who walked 15% of batters last year).

19: Jace Bohrofen, OF.

20: Sam Shaw, 2B/OF.

Jorge Soler signed with the Giants on a three-year deal. Terms haven’t been released, but let’s guess he’ll earn $45 million over the three years. Edit, I was off by a bit, $42 million is the total.

In the Sun, Rob Longley tells us that Ben Shulman, Dan Shulman’s son, will be doing radio play-by-play for the Jays this year. Chris Leroux will be in the analyst chair. They will still be doing road games remotely.

You’ll remember that they fired Ben Wagner after the end of last season. No reason was given for Ben’s dismissal. At the time, we thought it was just a money-saving thing, but Shulman and Leroux can’t make much less than Wagner.

The New York Post has a list of the 50 most interesting people in baseball. And there are two Blue Jays on the list:

31. Vladimir Vladimir Jr.

48: Alek Manoah.

Former Jay Marcus Stroman is also on the list.

I don’t know how you gauge interest, but I can’t argue with Shohei Ohtani being at the top of the list.

FOCO has an Ace Grapefruit bobblehead coming out today.