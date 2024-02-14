Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Kevin Gausman

The Jays signed Kevin Gausman before the 2022 season to a five-year $100 million contract. In the two seasons we’ve had with him, he’s made 62 starts, has a 3.25 ERA in 359.2 innings, 442 strikeouts and a 6.5 bWAR.

He’s an interesting guy. Before his age-30 season, he was full of potential but didn’t show it consistently enough. Before his 30 season, he pitched in 203 games and 164 starts, with a 4.26 ERA (exactly a 100 ERA+) and an 11.6 bWAR over 8 seasons.

At age 30 and up, he has a 3.10 ERA (a 132 ERA+) in 95 starts, with 669 strikeouts in 551.2 innings and an 11.7 bWAR.

In each of the age 30+ seasons, he’s received Cy Young votes (he never got a Cy Young vote before age 30).

Pitchers who turn their careers around after age 30 tend to age well, which I’m hoping will be the case with Gausman since the Jays are paying him for the next three seasons.

He’s been a two-pitch pitcher his whole career, four-seam fastball and splitter (though he’s added an occasional slider in the last two years).

The Jays averaged 4.75 runs a game in Gausman’s starts in 2022 and 3.42 runs in 2023. Our hitters didn’t seem to like to score for him last year. But Kevin was near the top of the leaderboards in several pitching categories:

Strikeouts: 1st.

ERA: 4th.

Innings Pitched: 10th.

FIP: 2nd.

Strikeout rate: 1st, 31.1%.

By the end of his Jays’ contract, Gausman will be at the top of the list of the best pitchers of top Jays starters in the post-Halladay period.

PECOTA figures Kevin to make 29 starts, 13 wins, 8 losses, 174.2 innings and a 3.34 ERA.

ZiPS 29 starts, 169 innings, 3.46 ERA, 12-7.

Steamer 32 starts, 13-9, 3.47 ERA, 193 innings.

There is a fair spread in innings pitched.

Poll If the over/under on Gausman’s innings is 180 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 73% Over (97 votes)

26% Under (35 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays’ pitcher who will have the highest bWAR will be Bassitt

Berrios

Gausman

Kikuchi

Manoah vote view results 7% Bassitt (11 votes)

12% Berrios (18 votes)

65% Gausman (98 votes)

6% Kikuchi (10 votes)

8% Manoah (12 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now