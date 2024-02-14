Wednesday Bantering: Jays Bits

Happy Valentine’s Day. I hope you are having a good one. And pitchers and catchers report today.

Sportsnet has (finally) released its Spring Training TV schedule. We will get to watch real, fake baseball in ten days!!! If my memory serves, they have 26 games on the TV schedule, more than we have seen before. There are only six games we won’t see on Sportsnet.

Just a few more days before we get to see which Jays are ‘in the best shape ever’,

I can’t wait.

Yesterday, the Jays sent Otto Lopez to the Giants for cash. I’m imagining not much cash. But more than they would have gotten on a waiver claim.

I don’t know that I wouldn’t rather have him than IKF, but then Lopez does make some errors in the field, so let's say we are better off.

Speaking of IKF:

Welcome to camp, Izzy



Learn more about the newest member of our squad!

Chris Bassitt wants the Jays to use the black jerseys for their ‘City Connect’ jersey. I don’t agree, but I guess I won’t like the City Connect jersey anyway.