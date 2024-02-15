Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Chad Green

Chad Green (I’ll admit I keep forgetting he’s on the team) signed with the Blue Jays at the end of January last year. It was a complicated contract:

Chad will get $2.25 million in 2023.

After the season, the Jays can pick up a three-year option worth $9 million per season.

If the Jays decline the option, Chad can take a player option of one year at $6.25 million.

The Jays can take a two-year option at $21 million if he doesn't. And some incentives could be added to this.

Dan Szymborski called it the most expensive Choose Your Adventure book ever.

Part of the reason for the convoluted contract was that Green had Tommy John surgery in May of 2022, so he wouldn’t be able to pitch until late in the 2023 season. Green didn’t pitch until September 1st. He threw in 12 games, a total of 12 innings, with a 5.25 ERA. Batters hit .250/.308/.417 against him in 52 PA. But, he gave up 4 earned in his first outing. He had one other appearance where he gave up more than one earned run.

The Jays chose the two-year option, which seems like a fair in-between step.

He’s a right-handed reliever who will turn 33 in late May. The Yankees used him as a multi-inning reliever, but, coming back from Tommy John, the Jays kept him to an inning at a time (besides getting 5 outs in one game). Next year, hopefully, he’ll be allowed to go more than an inning some of the time.

When he did pitch, he threw the four-seam fastball 56.4% of the time (at 95.6 mph, right at his career average) and a curveball 42.1% of the time. There were a couple of splitters mixed in.

In his career as a reliever (he made 24 starts), he has a 2.88 ERA. In 338 innings, he’s had 79 walks and 431 strikeouts. We'd be very happy if he could give us numbers like that this season.

PECOTA predicts he’ll get into 46 games with a 3.83 ERA.

ZiPS has him at 38 games and a 3.53 ERA.

Steamer has 60 games and a 3.88 ERA.

That’s a huge spread in forecasts, but guessing what a guy will do after missing all but two months of the last two seasons is tough.

