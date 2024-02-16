TACO STAND – FROM DARK HORSE TO WHITE KNIGHT

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, I will call the majority of you fools for not believing that our once-beleaguered reliever will become our Ace White Knight.

That’s right, folks, Mitch White. A future Cy Young finalist, Mitch was picked up along with (Alex De) Jesus from the Dodgers for Nick Frasso and Moises Brito at the 2022 deadline. While he had shown signs of success, it was fleeting in his early days with the Jays, where he posted a 7.74 ERA in 10 appearances with the club. Sadly, 2023 didn’t start much better when he had another 10 appearances and another over-7 ERA in what was considered the single most unmitigated disaster by a Blue Jays pitcher in 2023. He then was unceremoniously dumped to the minors, where he continued to flounder, leaving us fans to wonder if we could dump him for everyone’s favourite player: Cash Considerations.

“Why Taco, you deliciously crunchy taste sensation, why are you calling him an Ace and future Cy Young finalist?” I hear you hesitantly ask in wonder. Well, Dear Banterer, allow me to take you on a journey of illuminating enlightenment.

Mitchell Harrison White, born on December 28, 1994, in San Jose, California, struggled, as mentioned in his first couple of seasons with the Blue Jays. After the somewhat disastrous debut in 2022, Mitch began the 2023 season on the injured list before eating delicious chicken wings in Buffalo with the Bisons, and things were looking bleak. Through May 2023, he had only pitched 16 innings to an inflated 10.13 ERA. He then played three games with Buffalo in June, posting a 9.82 ERA over 3.2 innings, before earning a call-up to The Show. Then disaster struck: 10 games, 12.2 innings, and 10 earned runs. This was the last we’d see of Mitch, or so we thought.

After a couple of very White outings back with Buffalo, Mitch finally decided that he had had enough of being awful and tried something new. Over his final 6 appearances of 2023, Mitch pitched at least 4 innings per game, giving up two or fewer runs each outing, including a couple of blanks. This new Mitch was a different man, oozing confidence like Gerrit Cole oozes turpentine. Some have suggested that the injury he started in 2023 with persistently nagged him, like Gerrit Cole with oyster bar wait staff, for much of the year. Some even have posited that perhaps that injury lingered, like Gerrit Cole at an Oktoberfest Carnival from 2022, explaining his ineffectiveness that season. This fresh, like Gerrit Cole’s scent, Mitch White emerged, finishing off his 2023 in Buffalo with a respectable 5.19 ERA despite his early struggles. It is 2024, and a healthy Mitch White is ready to claim his crown.

Furthermore, I’m sure you’ve heard the saying “It takes a village”. Well, the Blue Jays have an overflowing village, bordering on town status, of coaches to advise Mitch and get the most out of his newfound health. Pete Walker is a verified Wizard! Jeff Ware and David Howell exist! Alex Andreopolous has a name very similar to a still-coveted member of Blue Jays history! If these guys could bring success to a tight-pantsed bum like Robbie Ray (seriously, look where he is without them), then imagine where they could go with a natural talent like Mitch White!

Lastly, there is one final reason for you, beloved reader, to believe in the Mitch White renaissance: Myself and a select group of Banterers have prophesied it. We of the Mitch White Ace Assembly (pronounced MWAA, like a kiss) have declared that Mitch will enjoy a Kikuchi-like emergence in 2024, securing a spot in the rotation and many Cy Young votes. And that, my friends, means it shall come to pass.

As always, the accuracy of my numbers is suspect. If y’all think I do detailed research, then I’ve got a Bridge City in Saskatchewan to sell you, and it ain’t the one that rhymes with fun.