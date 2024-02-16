Friday Bantering: Jays sign Eduardo Escobar

We made it to the end of another week.

The Jays have signed Eduardo Escobar to a minor league contract. Escobar is a 35-year-old, switch-hitting utility infielder, and the Jays want to corner the market on utility infielders. He’s played 13 seasons in the MLB for six teams. In 1363 games, he’s hit .253/.305/.430 with 164 home runs.

Last year, he played for the Angels, getting into 59 games with a 319/.259/.303 line.

Career, he has a 12.0 bWAR, and his season career high was 2.6 bWAR in 2018. I think it is a long shot to make the opening-day roster. He’s played every position on the field in his career, including pitcher and catcher, but most of his playing time has been at third base. I wouldn’t want to see him playing much third for us.

Alek Manoah is our first ‘in the best shape of his life’ pool. Apparently, he is down 35 downs over the winter. From a Rob Longley post in the Toronto Sun:

“Working out. Eating good. Some good conditioning and just trying to control the body in every aspect,” Manoah said of his efforts at returning to a prominent spot on the Jays rotation. “Mobility. Stretching. Stability. All that stuff so that once I get on the mound, it’s a lot easier.”

And:

We asked Schneider what specifically stood out as being different with Manoah and the manager believes his action is most notable. “Just his delivery, for one,” Schneider said. “You look at that and he’s in a really good spot right now. I think his mental state is right where it should be and we’ll just see how it goes. He’s been such a good pitcher in this league. It’s an exciting time for him. It’s exciting for us to kind of see what he looks like and the work that he did getting himself in shape and getting ready to pitch.

He does look good:

Warming up for his side:

Alek Manoah pic.twitter.com/kmVdGHQ3oD — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 15, 2024

Ross Atkins talked to the media. The major points:

The ‘heavy lifting’ regarding improving the roster has been done.

Yariel Rodriguez ‘will be stretched out as a starter’.

Justin Turner will be primarily a DH.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will get a ‘good number’ of at-bats at third base, but others, including Cavan Biggio (who has shoulder tendinitis, so has a couple of days off from hitting), will as well.

Don Mattingly has a beard:

2 important Blue Jays developments - I believe that's a Maple Leafs jersey in Justin Turner's locker, and Don Mattingly is officially a member of "team beard". https://t.co/tKgGvnZdN3 pic.twitter.com/JzcZ1fb6hS — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) February 16, 2024

Rob Manfred is going to retire in five years, which I’d think was a good thing, other than the owners will put in another lackey who will do whatever they want.

Manfred says that Toronto is likely to get an All-Star game before his time is up.

He also said that the league won’t expand to 32 teams before his five years is up.

Some video of Jays pitchers:

Jordan Romano has the grunt going in his first official bullpen of spring. Erik Swanson, not so much. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/tD5W15fqkW — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) February 16, 2024

First look at Alek Manoah, who looks like he’s trimmed down his body and, more importantly, grown out his beard. #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/GfGpUxSSLP — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 15, 2024