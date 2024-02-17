Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Vladimir Guerrero

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a right-handed hitting first baseman who turns 25 in March. Surprisingly, he is still just 24 but started in the MLB at age 20.

Comparing him to his dad through age 24 season:

Dad: 418 games, 92 home runs, 281 RBI, .314/.367/.567, 140 OPS+.

Son: 660 games, 130 home runs, 404 RBI, .279/.355/.490, 117 OPS+.

Junior will have to turn it on over the next three seasons if he wants to keep his lead in home runs; Dad hit 44, 34, and 39 in his age 25-27 seasons.

Our Vlad is coming off a disappointing season, with a .264/.345/.444 line with 26 home runs and a 2.0 bWAR.

And, the year after winning a Gold Glove, his defense didn’t look great (not that I thought he deserved the Gold Glove). Outs Above Average had him at a -4 at first base.

There were some suggestions that the reason for the down year was lingering issues with his knee and wrist. He has slimmed down some over the winter, so I hope those issues disappear. Whether being slimmer will help his performance is something we don’t know. But I hope it helps his baserunning (-7.1 runs compared to the average baserunner last year). Of course, it might cause him to be too aggressive on the paths.

Guerrero hit much better on the road (.289/.364/.494) than at home (.238/.324/.391) last year, as did many of our hitters. I’m hoping that our hitters will do better at home this year. If Vlad hit as well at home as on the road last year, we wouldn’t have complained so much about him.

Tom_M wrote about him last week. Among the things he said:

The other is Michael Baumann’s piece from Fangraphs last month. You should read it (you should read both, the BP one has been opened up for free to non-subscribers), but the gist is that Vlad has changed his swing to make more contact down in the zone in a way that Baumann figures has hindered his ability to do damage up, which has been his strongest suit in his career. Vlad’s making more contact over a broader area over time, but maybe that’s causing him not to make as good contact, resulting in a net negative compared to the old version who was more dialed in on hunting high fastballs. Put the two together, and what you have is a picture of a hitter who does a lot of things exceptionally well, but in a way that doesn’t totally fit together. Vlad makes what are in a vacuum good swing decisions. He lets fewer pitches down the middle get by him than almost any other hitters, while also chasing pitches too far outside the zone to do anything with less than the majority. He’s also better at actually getting wood on leather than most hitters, and almost all sluggers who swing with as much force as he does. But a lot of that contact isn’t the useful kind, because he’s hitting too many balls down in the zone, and so he grounds out hard at an incredible rate. In 2023, he lead baseball by recording outs on 78 ground balls hit 95mph or harder. On the one hand he’s in good company, as Yandy Diaz, Ronald Acuna jr., Rafael Devers, Christian Yelich and Juan Soto round out the top 6. On the other, that’s more balls than, for example, Kris Bryant hit hard all year with nothing to show for it (in fact less than nothing, because a bunch of those were double plays). He’s making good contact, but wasting it.

So what is he going to do next year? That’s anyone’s guess.

Vlad has had OPS+ numbers of 106, 115, 167, 133 and 117.

Bo Bichette (skipping his first season) has OPS+ numbers of 127, 121, 128 and 123.

If you were going to bet, bet Bo will have an OPS+ of 125, and you will likely be close. Vlad? Pick a number between 117 and 160.

Poll Vlad’s OPS+ will be closer to 117

160 vote view results 28% 117 (17 votes)

71% 160 (43 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

PECOTA figures Vlad will play in 145 games, with 27 home runs, with a .279/.355/.486 line and a 3.9 WAR.

ZiPS: 152 games, 31 home runs, .279/.360/.494 with a 3.3 WAR.

Steamer: 150 games, 36 home runs, 285/.366/.526 with a 4.1 WAR.

Poll If the over/under on Vlad’s bWAR is 3.9 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 56% Over (32 votes)

43% Under (25 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now