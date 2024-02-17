Jays Sign Daniel Vogelbach

The team can surprise us with a signing, but rarely in the good way, that we’d like to see.

The Jays have signed Daniel Vogelbach to a minor-league contract. He’ll get $2 million if he makes the major league team.

Vogelbach is 31, a left-handed hitter who has had eight seasons in the MLB. Part of one of those seasons was with the Jays. He had 5 PAs for us in 2020 before we waived him, and the Brewers picked him up.

He’s played 571 games and hit .220/.342/.410 with 80 home runs. Last year, he played 104 games for the Mets, hitting .233/.339/.404 with 13 home runs for a 0.2 bWAR.

He’s depth. Since he can only play first and DH, he’d need Justin Turner or Vlad to get hurt to get to see playing time with the Jays. But he does know how to take a walk and can hit a ball a long way if he catches hold of one.

Welcome back, Daniel.

Ricky Tiedemann threw BP today and reached 96 mph. I’m not normally a fan of them going all out in the first sessions, but they say he is loose and hits the number easily.

He says the team hasn’t given him a number for the innings he’ll be limited to this year after throwing just 62 last year.

Kevin Kiermaier is happy to be back with the Jays. I’m always happy to read that someone enjoys being with the Blue Jays.