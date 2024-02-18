TACO STAND – VOGON(BACH) POETRY

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition we look at one of the newest Jay’s penchant for putting pen to paper with such poetic panache it pulverizes people’s sense of perfection. That’s right; it’s time for Vogelbach's Poetry.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy describes Vogon poetry as the third worst in the Universe. However, the latest edition of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was published before the emergence of Daniel Vogelbach, who may or may not be Vogon. He bears a remarkable resemblance to depictions of the Vogons, but he also vaguely appears to be human. Therefore, the only way to be certain is to look at some of his poetry. If it is judged to be worse than the verses of the Azgoths of Kria and Paula Nancy Millstone Jennings of Sussex then we will know once and for all Daniel’s origin.

Exhibit A:

The Blue Jay’s off-season was off track.

So Atkins signed Daniel Vogelbach.

Fans cried in their beers

The saltiest tears.

‘Cause now they have to watch him hack.

Exhibit B:

Pitchers and catchers report.

Alek Manoah looks thin.

Toronto sports writers contort

To get any Jay’s off-season win.



Daniel Vogelbach is in town.

Was this a position of need?

Or is Ross Atkins a clown?

Who’s actions this season concede.



The fanbase is none too impressed.

These new players we would not choose.

But in Blue Jays colours they’re dressed.

Dang it! They had best not lose.



I’m not sure that it will be fun.

‘Twenty-four’s lost ‘fore it’s begun.

Exhibit C:

Frosted chocolate

Tim Hortons beckons Daniel

Triple-triple please

Well, there you have it, Banterers. Are your eyes still intact, or have you resorted to having someone read the rest of this article to you? Is Daniel Vogelbach a poorly disguised Vogon? Or is he simply a depth DH and insurance in case something happens to Vlad and Turner? Let me know in the comments below.