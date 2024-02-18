Sunday Bantering: Vlad, Jansen

Happy Sunday. By next Sunday, there will be real fake baseball games. Another two weeks after that, and we’ll be tired of fake baseball games.

There isn’t a lot of real news yet:

Keegan Matheson has a story up about Danny Jansen’s last season under team control. Danny seems to be ok with staying but wants to focus on the season:

“We’ve had conversations,” Jansen shared. “My focus is on the guys in the clubhouse and this season. That’s where I stand. Winning every game is the goal — to go in and win as many ballgames as we can. That’s my focus.”

The only real knock against him has been his injury history. Catchers tend to get injured more than most other positions, but Jansen’s been particularly unlucky. Last year he took a pitch off his throwing hand.

“I’ve spoken to people about hand placement,” Jansen said. “With nobody on base, you can really hide it and get it tucked behind to protect yourself the best you can. With guys on base, it’s kind of like, ‘Am I ready to do my job?’ There’s not really a great place for it, because you have to be ready. I thought that was obviously awful luck. That’s my goal, for the luck to change around, but I’m still experimenting on different placements. As long as I’m able to do my job, it’s a risk-reward type of thing.”

It will be an interesting season. Danny will be splitting time with Alejandro Kirk. He might decide he’d rather be the 1A catcher for some other team than the 1B catcher for us.

After talking about Vlad yesterday, we get pictures (ok picture) of his fitness progress:

I’m not sold that this will fix his problems at the plate. I think those were more related to approach than fitness. But he put in the time to get into shape:

Working with Gabriel was a change of pace for Guerrero. He spent much of the winter at the Jays headquarters but also stepped it up at the personal trainer’s Tampa facility. “First one to start last one to leave,” Gabriel wrote of Guerrero on her Nicole Gabriel Training account. “I am so proud of you. Thank you so much for trusting in me this off-season. “This is YOUR year. Time to let it all show.”

Hazel Mae gives us a first look at Yariel Rodriguez:

Pitching coach Pete Walker among the spectators watching new #BlueJays Yariel Rodriguez pic.twitter.com/oieel7a07L — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 18, 2024

And Rob Longley shows us Nate Pearson. Nate is coming into his last option year (presuming he gets sent down at some point):

Nate Pearson in action under the roof on a rainy Sunday morning in Dunedin. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/gPju3hlIiA — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 18, 2024

Enjoy your Sunday. I’m going to go out and work on my own fitness. I’m not going to be the first one in or the last one out, and I’m not in the best shape of my life, but I am down to a weight I haven’t seen in 15 years or so (one of the benefits of Dry Feb is that, since I’m not going to the bar for a beer after my workout, I’m not having chicken wings after my workout.