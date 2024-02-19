Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Spencer Horwitz

Spencer Horwitz is a 26-year-old left-handed hitting first baseman. I’d imagine he is the world’s most disappointed person in the Jays signing of Daniel Vogelbach. I think I’d rather have Horwitz on the team than Vogelbach because I know Daniel’s ceiling by now, but I don’t know Spencer’s. They do seem redundant to me.

He was a 24th-round draft pick in the 2019 draft (the draft only goes 20 rounds now, so Horwitz would have had to hope to become an undrafted signing). He’s moved up the Jays minor league ladder very nicely, moving up a level a year.

Last year, Horwitz hit .337/.450/.495 with 10 home runs in 107 games with the Bisons (which shows why I’d rather him over Vogelbach). And Spencer made it into 15 games with the Jays, hitting .256/.341/.385 in 44 PA.

Horwitz was #13 on our top 40 prospect list last year (he won’t be on it this year as he’s over 25 now). Matt wrote:

That solid average, middling power, OBP-driven profile carried over to pro ball, where a late-round draft pick has to prove it at each level. The surprise was how well small conference production translated to the pro ranks: short season in 2019 (.307/.368/.440), then high-A Vancouver in 2021 (.291/.401/.445 with a late season power surge), and then New Hampshire in the first half of 2022 (.297/.413/.517). The most encouraging thing for a very defensively limited player limited to positions with high offensive bars was further power development. New Hampshire’s park has a short porch on the right for lefties to exploit, but that power surge was mostly on the road (.286/.548 BA/SLG vs. .311/.481). Unfortunately, it entirely regressed upon a second promotion to Buffalo, where his production was far more mediocre. It’s not the first time his production has tailed off when adjusting to a new level, so that’s not definitive either, and it’s an encouraging sign that the Jays chose to add him to the 40-man. But even if the production bounces back in 2023 and translates to the highest level, the lack of power makes it hard to project Horwitz as an average regular at first base or perhaps left field. If the hit tool plays, the upside is something like Yonder Alonso or Lyle Overbay. More realistic would be a lesser role as a complementary player, perhaps with a peak season or two at higher production. If one is looking for impact potential, other players in this range are probably preferred. Still, conversely, the proximity to the majors means whatever production he does provide should be in the near term.

Of course, that was before he hit .337/.450/.495 last year (though I don’t think it changes his upside (Alonso or Overbay), but it might make you think that upside is a little more possible. But then the upside for Vogelbach we pretty much know: low average (.220 career BA), some power (.410 slugging), and the ability to take a walk (.342 OBP).

Let’s make that the poll question:

Last year, I said that in the days before teams carried 13 pitchers, a guy like Horwitz could have had a career as a pinch hitter. But, like last year, Spencer will have to have good spring training, continue to be good for the Bisons, and wait for an opportunity. He has two option years left.

PECOTA figures Horwitz to play in 51 games, hitting .241/.338/.371 with 4 home runs. That seems like a lot of games.

ZiPS says 115 games (they don’t try to guess playing time), hitting .256/.345/.386.

Steamer has 18 games, .260/.359/.394 with 1 home run.

For comparison, PECOTA says Vogelbach will play 90 games, hitting .237/.350/.415 with 13. Of course, that was before the Jays signed him. I can’t imagine he’ll get into 90 games.

