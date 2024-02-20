So What’s Up with Vlad?

Last time, I talked about a couple of articles that shed some light on Vlad’s issues at the plate. The takeaway was that Vlad is aggressive inside the zone, and makes a lot of contact, but often in parts of the zone where he can’t drive the ball in the air, leading to loads of hard ground outs. Today I wanted to dig into the data in a little more depth to see how he’s evolved as a hitter over time and see if we can pinpoint some tweaks that might help him get back to his 2021 peak. All the images below are mine, made with data downloaded from Baseball Savant’s invaluable StatCast search tool.

First, let’s look at how Vlad gets pitched. Below is a heatmap showing pitch locations to all MLB hitters since 2017 from the catcher’s perspective. I’ve flipped lefties around, so left on the screen is always in to the batter. The diagonal boxes on the corners are a 3 inch ring around the zone, roughly the 50-50 area where balls might be called strikes. As you can see, pitchers mostly try to work down and away and avoid coming up and in.

Now lets look at Vlad specifically. This picture includes all the pitches he’s seen in his career. I looked at it year by year but there isn’t a strong trend, he’s been pitched about the same since day one:

It’s similar to other hitters, but more extreme. Pitchers really don’t want to give him much up in the zone, and they try to bury it down and away.

Next, here are the league as a whole’s swing decisions:

Most hitters like the ball up and in, and swing less on the low and away corners. Vlad is similar, but more aggressive than average. The four pictures below are his swing decisions in 2019 and 2020, in 2021, in 2022, and in 2023 respectively:

Prior to 2021, Vlad is like the typical hitter but more so, really hunting pitches middle, up and in. in 2021, he expands to become more aggressive than average basically everywhere in the zone, but selective outside of it. 2022 is similar, he refocuses on the inside part of the plate but remains aggressive in general. He does start chasing a bit more, though. 2023 is another evolution. He cuts back on the chases again, although not quite to 2021 levels, but he’s now even more aggressive. He swings at more pitches in the bottom third of the zone than most hitters do in the heart of the plate. This is what’s powering his strong showing in Orr’s selective aggression metric: he’s pretty good at laying off balls, but he hardly lets any strikes past him. Up and away is the only sector of the zone where he isn’t swinging more than average.

He backs those swing decisions up with contact. Again, here are average contact rates for all hitters in the StatCast era, for reference:

Most hitters are better in than out, and generally a little better down than up, but middle in is the sweet spot. The next four are Vlad, in 19-20, 21, 22, and 23:

He’s always been a good contact hitter in general, but especially early in his career he’s elite on balls up and in (the same ones he hunted in this period).

In 2021, he actually gets a little worse at making contact in most areas, both inside and outside of the zone. He’s now whiffing more than average on pitches down, which is unusual for him.

2022 and 2023 bring major changes. In 2022 he starts making significantly more contact overall, both inside and outside the zone. In 2023 especially, he’s now an elite low ball hitter, making contact at way above average rates in all three low sectors of the zone, but he’s not quite as excellent as he was on high pitches. This reflects Baumann’s point: he’s changed his swing to make more contact, and especially more low contact. This is Vlad’s process at the plate in 2023: he’s aggressive, although not wild, and he can get the bat on almost anything, ending at bats early in the count with balls in play. In 2021, he was missing more, especially down (in or outside the zone), extending plate appearances.

What about quality of contact, though? The two graphs below are average exit velocity by area, first by all hitters since 2017, and second by Vlad in 2023:

MLB hitters, as a collective, hit pitches in the middle third of the zone, both horizontally and vertically, the hardest. Vlad’s a little bit different. Beyond just hitting balls harder than most hitters, he’s strongest away from him, where he can extend his arms, and better low or middle than up. It makes some sense that he’s focusing on maximizing contact in those areas. I haven’t shown his full evolution here because while there’s been drift from year to year (and he hit it generally harder in 2021 and 2023 than in 2022 or especially prior to 2021), the overall pattern has held.

Power isn’t everything, though. As we discussed last time, hard ground outs are bad, and he hits more than anyone. Look at launch angle for the league:

Unsurprisingly, hitters have an easier time lifting high pitches, and tend to put low ones on the ground. Vlad is an extreme version of this general pattern. Here’s his evolution, from 19-20 to 2021, 2022, and then 2023:

Early in his career, Vlad just doesn’t lift anything very well. He’s well below average in all nine sectors of the zone, and almost all the areas outside it as well.

In 2021, he figures out how to lift pitches middle and up. He’s still not great at getting under low balls, but combined with his power uptick in this year he’s able to punish pitchers for coming upstairs at all. This version of Vlad is in harmony: he’s swinging at a lot of strikes and not a lot of balls, but within the zone he’s preferentially looking up, and he’s making the most contact up as well, which takes advantage of his ability to hit those balls hard and high. Because he’s selective, and even because he’s sometimes missing those low balls he couldn’t do much with, he’s maximizing the number of PAs that end with him drilling a belt high fastball into the gap or over the fence.

In 2022, he’s clearly struggling with his swing, and is back to hammering balls into the dirt.

In 2023, he’s back to lifting the ball, but mostly in the middle of the zone and in. He can’t do much with pitches that are either down or away.

So how do we put all this together? Vlad has gotten better at making contact over time, with a focus on low balls at the expense of high ones inside the zone, and a general improvement in contact outside the zone. That contact is harder down and away, but higher up and in. Probably because of his improving contact ability, he’s getting more aggressive going after those balls down and away.

What it looks like has happened, basically, is that he’s made a couple of adjustments that both look good in a vacuum but don’t work for him individually, and compound their negative effects together. First: tweaking his swing for more contact is good, but it’s mostly added the kind of contact that is least valuable to him: balls on the ground. He can hit it plenty hard, but the areas of the zone where he hits it hard and high have shrunk relative to 2021, and are also not the areas where he’s making the most quantity of contact anymore. Second: being aggressive inside the zone doesn’t sound like a bad thing, but because he’s such a strong contact hitter, a swing is almost always a ball in play, and the kinds of balls in play he’s maximizing aren’t great.

Vlad’s trying to do everything: swing at all the strikes, put them all in play, and hit them all hard. In a sense, it’s a predicament only a player as talented as he is could ever find himself in. A lesser hitter couldn’t just decide to make more contact, or to swing at every strike without chasing way too many balls. If they tried, the results would be so obviously bad that they’d have to switch back. Vlad is good enough to hit anything in the zone hard, and so the temptation is to do it.

The solution, then is to make an adjustment that seems like a bad idea in a vacuum: strike out more. I don’t literally mean that he should go up there looking to be sat back down, but that he should make peace with the idea of letting counts get deeper. Swing less, and really focus on hunting pitches that are inside, up, or ideally both. If they can spot it down and away, tip the cap. At the same time, he should try to find the 2021 swing, the one that missed more often but delivered better results when it connected. His good eye and quick hands will prevent the Ks from becoming excessive, and because of how carefully he has to be pitched they’ll be offset by a bunch of walks. It’s a little less ambitious than his 2023 style, but it’s the approach that powered his near-MVP season and can hopefully get him back there in 2024.