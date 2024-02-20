Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Danny Jansen

Danny Jansen turns 29 in April. He’s played (at least parts) of the last six seasons for the Blue Jays.

When he came up to the Jays, we were told he would be a bat-first catcher, but for his first four seasons, he showed us a very good glove and not much of a bat. But we’ve seen the bat we were promised over the last two years. He hit .242/.324/.493 with 32 home runs in 158 games, good for a 127 OPS+ and a 4.3 bWAR.

If the 32 home runs came in 158 games all in one season, Jansen would be tied for the 40th most home runs in a season for the Blue Jays (as well as the most home runs for a catcher), but Danny had some injury issues and was sharing time with Alejandro Kirk.

Last year, he had a broken finger (among other injuries) suffered when he got hit by a pitch on his throwing hand while behind the plate. In 2022, he missed time with an oblique injury and, again, a broken finger from being hit by a pitch, but this time, he was at the plate.

We’d love to get a full, healthy season from Danny.

On the defensive side, his glove seems fine. He had more trouble than normal with base stealers. He only managed to throw out 13% (the league average was 21%) after being league average in throwing out runners for the rest of his career.

Danny doesn’t seem as good at framing pitchers as Alejandro Kirk. Or maybe Kirk’s game calling is a little better. Last year, the team had a 4.03 ERA with Jansen behind the plate and 3.40 with Kirk. In 2022, they were a lot closer (3.74 Jansen, 3.44 Kirk).

Danny’s a free agent after this season. A good season, and he’ll be set for life. He and the team will have a decision to make. From a Keegan Matheson story:

“We’ve had conversations,” Jansen shared. “My focus is on the guys in the clubhouse and this season. That’s where I stand. Winning every game is the goal — to go in and win as many ballgames as we can. That’s my focus.” “I’m definitely not closing any doors, but I’m continuing on and focusing on this season,” Jansen said. “If it happens, it happens. I’m not closing any doors, but I’m focusing on one day at a time, one pitch at a time, one ballgame at a time.”

It will be interesting. I think the question for Jansen is whether he wants to continue to share the catcher role or would like to go to a team that might give him the full-time job (or at least as full-time as catchers get these days.

But he and Kirk make a good pairing.

Danny is one of the Jays' few homegrown catcher success stories. He and Pat Borders are about it for homegrown catchers who had a real career with the team. Alejandro Kirk’s name will be added to that list soon.

Jansen is number seven in games played by catchers in Jays’ history. 45 games this year would get him to fifth. 132 would get him into third place, but I can’t see him playing that many games this year.

PECOTA predicts that Danny will play in 102 games, hit 17 home runs, with a .243/.322/.448 line.

ZiPS says 88 games, 15 home runs, .244/.327/.473 line.

Steamer 84 games, 16 home runs, .234/.314/.449.

