New Blue Jays jersey numbers for 2024

The first spring training game of 2024 will be played this Saturday at 1:07 Eastern, and since the Blue Jays’ spring training jerseys have no names on the back, it’s a good time to look at what numbers new Jays are wearing and what numbers some returning players have changed to.

2

Although he wore #10 during his long tenure with the Dodgers with #2 retired for Tommy Lasorda, Justin Turner will be wearing the number he had with the Mets and Red Sox in his first season with the Blue Jays. The last Blue Jay to wear #2 was Jake Lamb.

3*

Non-roster invitee Eduardo Escobar will be wearing #3 during spring training, a number that hasn’t been worn in the regular season since Jonathan Davis did so in 2021. Escobar had worn #5 more than any other number in his career but Santiago Espinal has that number with the Blue Jays.

7

Isiah Kiner-Falefa will wear #7 in Toronto after previously wearing #9 and #12 in his career. Jordan Luplow was the latest Jay to wear #7.

10†

Associate manager DeMarlo Hale will don #10 in his return to the Blue Jays coaching staff. In his previous tenure with Toronto, he wore #20 before switching to #16 after the arrival of Josh Donaldson. Paul DeJong and Mason McCoy wore #10 in 2023, combining for 3 hits over 45 plate appearances.

13

Orelvis Martinez, who was assigned #2 from Spring Training last year, switched to #13 with the departure of Brandon Belt. A previous Martinez, Buck, also wore #13 with the Blue Jays. When Orelvis makes his major league debut he and Buck look to become the eighth pair of Blue Jays player to share a surname and a jersey number with the previous ones being:

#1 Aledmys and Jonathan Diaz

#16 Dan and Tim Johnson

#28 Greg and Randy Myers

#39 David and Drew Carpenter

#44 Cliff and Jerry Johnson

#53 Chris and Mike Smith

#59 Carlos and Yennsy Diaz

15*

Catcher Brian Serven, claimed from the Cubs in the offseason before being outrighted, gets Whit Merrifield’s old #15. Serven had previously worn #6 for the Rockies.

20

Daniel Vogelbach returns to the Blue Jays wearing #20, the number he wore for one of his two games with the Blue Jays in 2020 (he wore #42 for his debut on Jackie Robinson Day). The recently retired Luis Rivera was the last to wear the number for Toronto. Rivera (#63, #2, #4, #20) and Tim Leiper (#21, #51, #23, #34) jointly hold the franchise record for the most numbers worn by a coach.

29

In Toronto, Yariel Rodríguez will wear #29, the number he wore for the Cuban national team and the Nagoya Chunichi Dragons. Gosuke Katoh was the last Blue Jay to wear the number, back in 2022.

47

Addison Barger, who was assigned #44 last spring and #57 after Trent Thornton’s departure, will subtract 10 from his number after Chad Green switches from the #37 he wore last season to #57, the number he wore for seven seasons for the Yankees. Anthony Kay was the last to wear #47 for Toronto.

51†

New third base coach Carlos Febles will don #51 for the Blue Jays, last worn by the recently departed Otto López. Febles last wore #53 with the Red Sox; he wore #52 for the Red Sox until 2022 when Boston acquired Michael Wacha in 2022.

52*

Pitcher Paolo Espino gets #52, the number he wore in 2020 with the Nationals. Anthony Bass last wore #52 for Toronto.

54

Brendon Little will wear #54, last worn by Sergio Romo. In a single appearance with the Cubs in 2022, Little wore #57.

57

As mentioned above, Chad Green will be wearing #57 this season. In his rookie year with the Yankees, he wore #38 upon his callup in May, switched to #57 in June, switched again to #41 in early July, then #39 in late July, before finally re-claiming #57 in August.

66†

New assistant hitting coach Matt Hague gets #66 in his debut as a coach for the Blue Jays. It was last worn by Kevin Smith in 2021. Hague wore #23 in his cup of coffee with Toronto in 2015, when Munenori Kawaski had #66 but his coaching colleague Don Mattingly has dibs on that number.

New numbers for other non-roster invitees