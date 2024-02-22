Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Leo Jimenez

I’m going to have to get going on these, we aren’t quite halfway through the list, and the Jays first spring game is Saturday (with Ricky Tiedemann starting).

Leo Jimenez is a 22-year-old, right-handed hitting middle infielder (one of roughly 22 middle infielders on our 40-man roster) from Panama (points for the first to name the only Hall of Fame hitter from Panama, Hall of Fame pitcher is too easy). He was added to the 40-man roster in November of 2021 to protect him from a Rule 5 draft that didn’t happen.

He was a strange addition to the 40-man, as he hadn’t played above Rookie League, but they had their reasons, I’m sure. Mostly, his glove was good enough to play in the majors, so a team picking him up could get some use out of him.

Last year, he played most of the season in New Hampshire, hitting .287/.372/.436 with 8 home runs in 76 games with a 15.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. That got him a call-up to Buffalo, where he hit .191/.338/.238 in just 18 games. The good news is that he didn’t miss extended time with injuries after missing a fair bit of time in the two previous seasons. He missed some of April and May with some minor injuries.

The knock on him has been the lack of power, but he’s still just 22. He’s still gaining strength. Leo learned to pull the ball some last year. I’d expect him to do that more.

Last year, he was #5 on our Top 40 Prospect list. Matt wrote:

Turning in a good run in the Arizona Fall League, the Jays added Jimenez to the 40-man despite his limited experiences and distance to the majors. A big reason was his defensive projection as a solid shortstop. due to loose and fluid actions and quick hands rather than standout tools. In 2022, Jimenez moved up to Vancouver but once again dealing with an injury, this time going in and out of the lineup with a bruised hand. Overall, he posted a .230/.340/.385 line that roughly worked out to league average, but the profile was almost a completely guy. The absurd plate discipline metrics went to almost to league average (9% walks/19% strikeouts). But for the first time he showed some power, hitting six home runs with a pronounced shift to elevated contact. Only the good contact rates carried over. All of this leaves as many questions as answers. Jimenez has always been a skills over tools players since he signed, and in recent years had been considered a “high floor” prospect given the defensive value and the contact ability. Getting to the solid raw power he had flashed in batting practice in games, Jimenez arguably raised his reasonable ceiling in 2022 to where he could more viably profile as a regular. On the flip side, there’s now a track record of injuries that represents more risk. There’s not just inconsistency from year-to-year, but jarring differences and some shifts in the underlying profile. Will the real Leo Jimenez please stand up?

Injuries are a question mark.

The defense at short is the best part of his game. And he makes contact. He seems to be adding some power as he matures.

Like many of our top prospects, he looks to be very likely to have a career as a utility infielder, but with his glove, he could end up playing short full-time.

It would be great to see Leo play 130-140 games this year, show a little more power and be in place to take a job in the majors sometime next year (unless we sign more utility infielders next off-season).

Before last season, I’d have thought it would have been more likely that he would be dropped from the roster before Otto Lopez (I said that if he hit in the low .200s again he would most likely be dropped from the 40-man) but Jimenez added power last year, has a better glove, and is 2.5 years younger.

I hope we see him play a bunch this spring; last year, he only had 17 spring at-bats.

PECOTA figures him to get into 9 games with a .221/.302/.319 line.

ZiPS doesn’t try to figure out how much a guy will play but has him hitting .235/.323/.336 (in 89 games, that’s not going to happen).

Steamer says 6 games hitting .231/.309/.340.

The obvious question is, “Will he get into a game with the Jays?”. It is quite likely since he can play SS, 2B and 3B. If he does well in Buffalo, he could get a call-up if there is an injury. I’d guess he would be more likely to get a callup than we would have thought Davis Schneider was a year ago, and Davis got into several games.

This is his last option year (unless he spends the full season with the Jays) so by this time next year the team will have to have figured out what they want to do with him (part of the trouble with adding him to the 40-man when he was still in A-ball.

Edit: Minor Leaguer tells me Jimenez qualifies for a fourth option year. So the team gets some more time to think about him.

