Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier is a 33-year-old (turns 34 in mid-April), left-handed hitter, and center fielder (stuff that none of us need to be told). Of all the things that happened this off-season, the team re-signing Kevin must be one of the more surprising things (not the most surprising. All of the Blue Jays Twitter community following the flight path of a Shark’s Den star’s plane has to be at the top of the surprising list).

Last year was his first with the Jays after 10 seasons with the Rays. And he had a season that had to be in the 75th percentile of what any of us could have expected. Well, half the season was far better than we could have expected. From June 1st to Aug 31, he hit .219/.296/.305 with just 8 extra-base hits, 14 walks and 40 strikeouts.

He played more than I expected. I thought he’d top out at 110-ish games. He played in 129 games. But then he was a late-game defensive replacement several times.

He was good last year. But I wasn’t expecting the team to bring him back. I felt that if the team wanted to optimize Dauton Varsho’s value, they would want to keep the center field position open for him. But then, just because Varsho would have more value in the center field doesn’t mean Varsho can’t have value in the left. Or more that having both Kiermaier and Varsho will have more value than just having Varsho in center.

But I still feel that having Varsho in the center and a bigger bat in the left (even if that bat doesn’t come with a great glove) is. I feel that adding to the offence was more important than keeping the defence at the great level it was last year. I’ve been wrong before, but failing to come up with a top-40 hit suggests that you shouldn’t keep recording with the same band.

Anyway, the question is, what will we get from Kevin this year? 34 do you expect him to be as good as he was at 33? What if you factor in that the age-33 season was his best offensive season since he was 27? Let’s ask PECOTA.

It says Kevin will play 119 games, hitting ..234/.301/.363 with 9 steals and 9 home runs. That's a fair drop from last year. WAR 1.4.

ZiPS, 129 games, .245/.306/.377 with 6 home runs and 10 stolen bases. 2.0 WAR.

Steamer 102 games, .243/.304/.385 with 9 home runs and 10 stolen bases. 1.2 WAR.

They all think he won’t be as good this year. Prove them wrong, Kevin.

Poll If the over/under on Kevin’s game’s played is 115, I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 47% Over (50 votes)

52% Under (56 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Kevin’s OPS+ is 100 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 52% Over (50 votes)

47% Under (46 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now