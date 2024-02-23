Better know your Blue Jays 40-man: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi is a 32-year-old (turns 33 in June) left-handed pitcher born in Morioka, Japan. He signed with the Mariners before the 2019 season. In 8 seasons in the NPB, Kikuchi had a 73-46 record and a 2.77 ERA. Seattle won the bidding war for him when he decided to come over to the MLB.

Yusei had a 14-24 record for the Mariners and a 4.97 ERA in 70 starts over three seasons. Career batters have hit .267/.332/.474 against him. He struck out 20.6% of batters and walked 8.3%. Last year, he struck out 24.5% and walked 9.3% in 157.0 innings, with a 4.41 ERA.

Then, the Jays signed him to a three-year, $36 million free-agent contract before the 2022 season. Two seasons in, we’ve had one very bad and one very good.

In 2022, he pitched in 32 games, 20 starts with a 5.19 ERA. He had a 12.8% walk rate and a 27.3 strikeout rate. No one will be successful walking that many players, but he also gave up 2.06 home runs per nine innings for a -0.7 fWAR.

In 2023, he started 32 games with a 3.86 ERA. He had a 6.9% walk rate and a 25.9% strikeout rate and gave up 1.45 home runs per nine innings for a 2.6 fWAR.

It's one of those Pete Walker success stories.

The only real downside to his season was that he only averaged 5.2 innings per start. Understandably, after the crappy 2022 season, John Schneider didn’t have much faith in Kikuchi and had a very quick hook. I hope he’ll have more confidence in Yusei this year.

Yusei threw a four-seam fastball (44.1% of the time, 95.1 MPH), slider (30.0% of the time), curve (15.1%) and split-finger fastball (9.8%)

What will we see from Kikuchi this year?

PECOTA sees 29 starts, 151.1 innings, and a 4.64 ERA.

ZiPS sees 27 games, 26 starts, 135.2 innings, and a 4.38 ERA.

Steamer 29 starts, 156.0 innings and a 4.02 ERA

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s innings is 150 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 66% Over (52 votes)

33% Under (26 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Kikuchi’s ERA is 4.00 I’d take the over Over

Under vote view results 46% Over (35 votes)

53% Under (41 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now