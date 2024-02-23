Around The Nest: 2024 Blue Jays Non-Roster Invitees

The Blue Jays are playing their very first spring training game on Saturday so this is the perfect time to get to know some of the lesser known players you may see on the field: the non-roster invitees. Non-roster invitees are part of big league camp but are not on the 40-man roster and are generally a mix of up-and-coming prospects and veterans who have signed a minor league contract with a club.

On this special edition of Around The Nest—the Toronto Blue Jays minor league podcast—host Tyler Zickel of the reigning Northwest League champions Vancouver Canadians is joined by the Voice of the Buffalo Bisons Pat Malacaro to introduce Jays fans to these non-roster players:

#63 Andrew Bash

#74 Zach Britton

#89 Jimmy Burnette

#71 Phil Clarke

#77 Connor Cooke

#73 Chad Dallas

#69 Luis De Los Santos

#31 Cam Eden

#80 Rafael Lantigua

#62 T.J. Brock

#84 Mason Fluharty

#79 Brandon Eisert

#75 Ryan Jennings

#67 Devereaux Harrison

#76 Hayden Juenger

#86 Damiano Palmegiani

#87 Alan Roden

#70 Ricky Tiedemann