Taco Stand - Rating The Off-Season Moves

TACO STAND – RATING THE OFF-SEASON

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, we will look at the moves or lack thereof made by the Blue Jays.

This off-season has been long, and, except for No-htani Day (also known as There Are Mothra-Fluffing Dragons on This Mothra-Fluffing Plane), it hasn’t been very exciting. But contrary to popular belief, the Jays were not completely inactive for it. In no particular order, here are my ratings of each move taken this off-season.

The Blue Jays Sign Justin Turner

On January 30th, 2024, the Blue Jays officially signed Justin Turner. The 39-year-old isn’t expected to spend too much time at third base this season, but he should still make quite an impact at DH. Turner is a proven big-league hitter, sporting a career slash line of .288/.363/.465. Additionally, Turner is known to be a vastly positive influence in the clubhouse and quite generous in the community, bringing a Granderson-esque elder statesman to the roster. I’m going to give this signing a full 5 Beards.

The Blue Jays Do Not Fire John Schneider

The Blue Jays' 2023 season ended with a whimper and an odd pitching decision, and tempers were flaring. It seemed each decision-maker in the organization shifted the blame to someone else, and fans were anticipating a change. The likeliest change would have been at Manager, but that did not come to pass. In an odd turn of events, GM Ross Atkins first threw John Schneider under the bus for the removal of an electric José Berríos, then he gave him a ringing endorsement, declaring John’s return for 2024. Now, I believe you need several years to judge a Manager/Head Coach properly in professional sports. So, I slightly favour retaining Schneider’s services for the 2024 season. This gets 2.5 Loonie Dog Nights Presented By Schneiders.

The Blue Jays Sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Utility man Isaih Kiner-Falefa joined the Blue Jays on December 29th, 2023 and the fans went mild. Ideally, a slight upgrade on the role played by Cavan Biggio; IKF will likely need to do more this season, potentially as a regular 3rd Baseman. He brings a generally okay defense and a generally okay bat, making him generally okay. I do support rescuing people from the horrors of wearing pinstripes, but this lad doesn’t move the needle for me. There is a risk that his largest contribution this season will be allowing me to butcher his name regularly. I’ll give him 2 Falafel.

The Blue Jays Sign Yariel Rodríguez

After being announced by third parties in January, the Jays officially signed Yariel Humberto Rodríguez on February 9th, 2024. The Cuban-born pitcher had previously played with the Chunichi Dragons in the NPB, causing Yariel to be the second Dragon-related news of the off-season. Luckily, this time, it was a much more positive outcome. I expect the Blue Jays will give Yariel every opportunity to stretch out as a starter, but he could also make a big impact in the bullpen as a setup man or, dare we hope, as a long-man. Of course, there’s still the gamble on whether his stuff will play in The Show, but I have high hopes for this one. I’ll give him 4.5 Dragons (Eastern style, none of those disappointing Western ones, please.)

The Blue Jays Do Not Fire Ross Atkins

GM Ross Atkins was considered to be another possible casualty for the disastrous Wild Card exit, having been blamed by some for acceding too much to analytics for game-time decisions. Manager John Schneider seemed to be one who alluded to Ross’ meddling. However, Ross seems to be attached to the hip of President and CEO Mark Shapiro, and it really was no surprise that his services were retained. Still, a fairly large segment of the fanbase lists Atkins as public enemy number one. And frankly, this would happen no matter what (except maybe with a World Series win or two), as Ross is not the beloved and estranged Alex Anthopoulos. I’m leaning towards the “Fire Atkins” camp, not because he isn’t AA but because I find the efficacy of his decisions to be suspect. And with how the off-season has played out thus far, I’m going to go ahead and give this retention 1.5 Atkins Diets.

The Blue Jays Sign Daniel Vogelbach (to a Minor League deal)

In what may have been the worst birthday present I could have received, news broke that the Jays signed Daniel Vogelbach to a Minor League deal on February 17th, 2024. Now that some time has passed and I’ve had time to think, I’m still not thrilled with this reunion. But, as others have pointed out, the numbers show that he could at least be a solid DH against RHP. And, I’ll admit, he’s not the worst hitter depth to wait in the wings if disaster struck one of the regulars. Now, if he plays in the field except for very sparing circumstances, I’ll be incredibly unimpressed with Schneider, Atkins, Shapiro, Ace, and Buck Martinez. And, sadly, I’m going to have to give this one a lonely 1 Vogon reciting poetry.

The Blue Jays Sign Eduardo Escobar

This gets 0 Colombian Drug Lords.

I know a few more minor league deals and whatnot occurred this off-season. Brian Serven was picked up on waivers to be catcher depth. Chad Green’s option was picked up. Vlad defeated the Arbitrots. But I wanted to keep the ratings to the “bigger” moves that happened. Chime in below with your rankings for the Jays’ off-season moves.