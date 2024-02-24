GameThread: Spring Game #1

First game of the spring. I’m going to be out, and I’m not sure I’ll be back before game time.

Rickey Tiedemann was to start today’s game but has some ‘left hamstring discomfort’ and will miss the start. There are often little owies early in the spring. This shouldn’t linger, so I won’t worry about it. They took an MRI, and it showed no damage, just inflammation.

Chad Dallas gets the start instead. Odds are he will only go one inning, two at the most. Dallas is getting a fair bit of press early this spring. It will be good to get a look at him.

Baseball, even fake baseball, is great to have back.

Today’s lineup: