Saturday Bantering: Spring Games Start Today

There isn’t much for Jays’ news this morning:

They did an MRI on Ricky Tiedimann’s calf that showed some minor inflammation. He’ll likely be back on the mound in a couple of days.

And Ben Wagner has a new job, broadcasting Orioles’ games.

I am THRILLED to join the @Orioles broadcast team. Let’s go O’s! ✴️ https://t.co/1Bn8QA0Yei — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) February 23, 2024

Today’s lineup. We get our first look at Justin Turner and IKF. And Chad Dallas gets the start. I’m interested in getting to see him.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Whit Merrifield - 2B Santiago Espinal - 2B Johan Rojas - CF Bo Bichette - SS Edmundo Sosa - SS Justin Turner - DH Kody Clemens - 1B Danny Jansen - C Weston Wilson - DH Daulton Varsho - CF David Dahl - RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Scott Kingery - LF Spencer Horwitz - 1B Rodolfo Castro - 3B Nathan Lukes - RF Aramis Garcia - C Cam Eden - LF Kolby Allard - LHP Chad Dallas - RHP

Rob Longley writes about George Springer, who is in the last year of his Jays’ contract. He needs a good season to a) help the Jays get to the playoffs and b) earn a new big contract.

Like his teammates, Springer said he spent some of his off-season recalibrating after the way 2023 played out as a whole. The meek playoff exit was bad enough, but Jays players have also focused on channeling better versions of themselves for a regular season in which internally much is expected. “For me, I’ve learned a lot just about myself,” Springer said. “What I can do better. How I can help guys. It’s obviously stuff that’s going to stay in (the clubhouse) but we’ve gone on, we’ve learned together and understand that experience, even if it is not the way you wanted to end, you still learn from it and grow.”

Mike Wilner writes about John Schneider who has ‘been a Blue Jay for two decades’. Pete Walker remembers throwing pitches to Schneider, which shows how long he’s been with the team.