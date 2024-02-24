Quick Recap: Jays Lose To Phillies

Phillies 14 Jays 13

Not a pitcher's duel today. I thought the strike zone was pretty small, especially early in the game

Chad Dallas looked good, pitching the first inning; after that, there were a lot of hits. Dallas pitched one inning with 2 strikeouts.

Other pitchers:

Nate Pearson: Had a rough time, 4 hits, 2 home runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 4 earned, getting just 2 outs. He did seem to have to throw right over the heart of the plate to get a strike. I won’t worry too much about the spring's first outing, but it didn’t go well.

Abdiel Mendoza: Gave an RBI single (it really could have been called an error on Espinal) and then got the last out of the inning.

Zack Pop: 1 inning, 1 hit.

Brendon Little: 1 inning 1 hit, 1 k.

Yosver Zulueta: 0.2 innings, gave up 6 hits, 1 walk, 7 earned, 1 k. That’s where the game really got away from the Jays. There were a few ‘seeing eye’ hits against him.

Grayson Thurman: Gave up 2 more hits and 3 more runs (unearned because of a Leo Jimenez error) before getting the last out of the 5th inning (the Phillies scored 10 runs in the inning). The three runs scored on a home run.

Paolo Espino: 1 inning, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.

Mason Fluharty: 1 inning, 1 strikeout.

Brandon Eisert: 1 inning, 1 strikeout.

T.J. Brock: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts.

On offense, we score a lot too.

Starters:

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, with a k. Add in the error that wasn’t called an error, and it wasn't a good day for Santiago.

Bo Bichette: 2 for 3, with a steal.

Justin Turner: 1 for 1, 1 RBI, 1 walk.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 2, walk, double.

Daulton Varsho: 3 for 3, double, 3 RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2 for 3, RBI, strikeout, caught stealing (very close play at second).

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, walk, strikeout.

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 2, 2 RBI.

Cam Eden: 1 for 2.

Replacements:

Orelvis Espinal: 0 for 2, walk.

Leo Jimenez: 1 for 3, and an error (throwing error) that ended up costing us, on a ground ball that should have been the first out of the Phillies 10-run 5th inning. Just a terrible throw (for a very good defensive SS). Whoops....that throw wasn’t where he was given an error (it should have been an error), it was later on in the inning, with two outs, on an easy ground ball that should have been the last out of the inning. A three-run homer followed that error. Not a good start to the spring for Leo.

Zach Britton: 1 for 3.

Brian Serven: 1 for 2, walk, 3 RBI

Steward Berroa: 0 for 1, walk, steal.

Addison Barger: 0 for 1, walk, strikeout.

Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, walk., strikeout.

Rafael Lantigua: 0 for 2, strikeout.

Will Robertson: 1 for 2, RBI, steal.

Tomorrow, the Jays travel to Tampa to play the Yankees. Bowden Francis gets the start.