Sunday Bantering: Jays Bits

Cody Bellinger finally has a contract. The Cubs signed him for three years, $80 million. $30 million for the next two seasons and $20 million for the third. And he has opt-outs after each season. It is far less money than we expected him to get.

I would have been good with the Jays signing him to the same contract, but I’d imagine he wouldn’t have signed that for any other team. With the opt-out after this season, he could be a free agent for the third season in a row, and he still won’t be 30.

Now the question is: Will Matt Chapman settle for a similar contract? Maybe with the Jays? Yeah, I don’t think the Jays will be signing him either.

Mike Wilner writes about Sportsnet’s switch from Ben Wagner to Ben Shulman, saying that Shulman will be good, but Ben Wagner was good.

Rob Longley has a post about Don Mattingly’s new role as offensive coordinator. I think using the 13-run game from yesterday as an example of how it is working already is a stretch. But it really can’t hurt.

At the root of Mattingly’s methods will be to simplify both the approach and the way in which information is disseminated and distributed. At the risk of being facetious, there were times last season when it might have felt as though there were more people talking hitting than swinging a bat. “Hitting is tough, man,” Mattingly said. “You get a lot of different voices during the course of a season. Your high school coach, somebody else being something on the internet … guys are trying so many different things.

Today’s lineup. It is a pretty tough test for Bowden Francis: