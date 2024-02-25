Spring Game #2 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Bowden Francis gets to pitch to a stacked Yankees’ lineup today. It's likely just for an inning or two, but facing Soto, Judge, and Rizzo will be a good test.

We get our first look at 2024’s Alejandro Kirk. And Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Vogelbach and Davis Schneider. The one I’m interested in seeing is Damiano Palmegiani.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES Ernie Clement - SS Alex Verdugo - LF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Juan Soto - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Aaron Judge - CF Daniel Vogelbach - DH Anthony Rizzo - 1B Davis Schneider - LF Gleyber Torres - 2B Addison Barger - RF Josh VanMeter - 3B Orelvis Martinez - 2B Kevin Smith - SS Damiano Palmegiani - 1B J.C. Escarra - DH Steward Berroa - CF Carlos Narvaez - C Bowden Francis - RHP Carlos Rodon - LHP

Go Jays Go.