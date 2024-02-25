Spring Game #2 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Bowden Francis gets to pitch to a stacked Yankees’ lineup today. It's likely just for an inning or two, but facing Soto, Judge, and Rizzo will be a good test.
We get our first look at 2024’s Alejandro Kirk. And Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Vogelbach and Davis Schneider. The one I’m interested in seeing is Damiano Palmegiani.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|Ernie Clement - SS
|Alex Verdugo - LF
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Davis Schneider - LF
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Addison Barger - RF
|Josh VanMeter - 3B
|Orelvis Martinez - 2B
|Kevin Smith - SS
|Damiano Palmegiani - 1B
|J.C. Escarra - DH
|Steward Berroa - CF
|Carlos Narvaez - C
|Bowden Francis - RHP
|Carlos Rodon - LHP
Go Jays Go.
